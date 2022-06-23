MIDHANI gets new director (P&M)

Department of Defence Production of the Ministry of Defence has posted T. Muthukumar as Director (Production & Marketing) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. (MIDHANI) on Thursday.

He completed his Bachelor of Engineering (Metallurgy) from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in 1986 and has over 34 years of experience in the steel industry having joined Durgapur Steel Plant of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) as management trainee in 1987.

He has served at SAIL, Salem Steel Plant from 1994 till 2019 and has been the chief general manager at the Durgapur plant from 2020 onwards before his latest posting. He has been credited with alloy designing and development of various grades of stainless steel, which has been used by the ISRO’s Chandrayan Mission and for the Delhi Metro Railway coaches manufactured by BEML, Bangalore, said a press release.