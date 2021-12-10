MIDHANI expo from Dec.13

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a defence public sector unit, will organise an exhibition of its products for public as part of celebrations for 75 years of Independence “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” from December 13-19.

The exhibition will display the firm’s capabilities and products developed for various strategic programmes like defence, space and energy sector, including innovations in R&D, manufacturing processes, raw materials, advancements in specials steel, titanium alloys and super alloys.

Bullet proof jackets, vests, helmets, shields, composite armour set for mine protected vehicle, bomb shells, carbon fibre, 3D powders, high pressure engine disc, titanium valves, filters, and castings for space, will be on display.

Experts in metallurgy and material science will explain the latest advancements in the field of materials from raw materials to finished products to components to its final place in the platform.

The event will also be open for students, and COVID protocols will be maintained. The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.