MIDHANI cyber security portal launched

MIDHANI – Mishra Datu Nigam’s cyber security portal was launched by Chairman and Managing Director S.K. Jha as part of the ongoing ‘Cyber Jaagrookta Maah’ till October 31 as a mass awareness campaign in the presence of Asst. Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber Crime Police Station – Hyderabad K.V.M. Prasad on Monday.

The police official explained about various real time scenarios of cyber crime and frauds occurring in recent days. He shared the tricks cyber criminals were using and enlightened employees on how not to fall a victim of cyber crime.

MIDHANI Director (Finance) Gowri Shankar Rao talked about the importance of IT systems cyber security and about cyber awareness in official as well as personal transactions. Director (P&M) T Muthukumar highlighted Dos and Don’ts of cyber security, best practices of mail security and importance of safe guarding classified information.

Another presentation on MIDHANI’s cyber posture was made by the chief security officer where he emphasised upon prompt reporting of unusual cyber activity to the agencies concerned for remedial action, said a press release.