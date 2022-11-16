MIDHANI achieves a turnover ₹180.95 crore this quarter

November 16, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mini-Ratna Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has achieved a turnover of ₹180.95 crore during the second quarter of 2022-23 against ₹187.92 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Value of Production (VoP) during this second quarter stood at ₹250.34 crore with a growth of 14.20% against ₹219.22 crore last year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹48.87 crore registering a growth of 7.79% against ₹45.34 crore recorded earlier. Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹33.56 crore against PAT of ₹33.63 crore last year, said an official release.

During the first half of the current financial year, the company has achieved a turnover of ₹295.88 crore as against ₹301.98 crore during the same period last year.

VoP was ₹484.01 crore with a growth of 41.83% as against ₹341.27 crore before. PBT was ₹72.28 crore with a growth of 2.66% against ₹70.40 crore earlier.

PAT has been ₹51.26 crore against ₹52.44 crore before. Shareholders have also approved a dividend of 5807.54 lakh i.e ₹3.10 per equity share and final dividend of ₹1.54 per equity share for 2021-22 was paid on October 20/2022. The order book position is ₹1,500.79 crore, added the release.

