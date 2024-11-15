 />
MIDHANI achieved turnover of ₹262.12 crore

Published - November 15, 2024 05:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mini-Ratna Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has achieved a turnover of ₹262.12 crore during the second quarter of FY 2024-25 registering a growth of ₹15.22% against the turnover of ₹227.49 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as on October 1, 2024 stood at ₹1,819.89 crore. Profit Before Tax (PBT) during the period stood at ₹33.92 crore with a growth of 64.34% against the PBT of ₹20.64 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, said an official release on Thursday.

Profit After Tax (PAT) during period stood at ₹23.55 crore with a growth of 70.04% against the PAT of ₹13.85 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company has also achieved a turnover of ₹425.57 crore registering a growth of 2.50% against ₹415.20 crore turnover recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Value of Production (VoP) stood at ₹268.22 crore against the VoP of ₹290.84 crore recorded in the corresponding period of previous year.

First half

The VoP during the first half of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹479.01 crore against VoP ₹586.49 crore recorded in the corresponding period of previous year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) during the period stood at ₹42.88 crore against ₹47.37 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. The PAT during the period stood at ₹28.66 crore against the PAT of ₹32.40 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, added the release.

