Middle class, poor are the worst hit by Modi’s disastrous economic policies: Congress’ Jagga Reddy

April 15, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

Ridiculing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘double-engine sarkar’ formula, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president, T. Jayaprakash Reddy said all that the BJP did was double the debts of the country in its ten-year rule and double the prices of all commodities, including fuel, to burden the common man.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad , Mr. Jagga Reddy said that India’s public debt increased to ₹83.40 lakh crores from about ₹53 lakh crores in 2014, a 57% jump in the last 10 years. In the 70 years rule of Congress and other parties till 2014 the debt was ₹53 lakh crores and Mr. Modi alone increased it to ₹83 lakh crores. “Where did all that money go when the BJP increased petrol prices by ₹40 per litre and doubled the cooking gas prices? Middle class and the poor were the hit by Modi’s disastrous economic policies,” he said.

Mr. Jagga Reddy demanded the BJP leaders talk about this huge debt put on people by the Modi government before seeking votes. He alleged that is the BJP is using Lord Ram’s name to divert attention as if Lord Ram never existed before the BJP came to power. “Using God’s name for political benefit is inexcusable,” he said.

‘Rahul Gandhi’s heart always melts for the poor’

The Congress leader asked the women to think twice before voting for the BJP which almost tripled the gold prices. In 2014, under Congress rule 10 gms of gold was available at ₹28,000 and the BJP increased it to ₹75,000. Women have been looted with gas prices jumped from ₹500 to ₹1,200 under the BJP rule. “This is the ‘double engine sarkaar’ they are promising,” he said.

The former MLA asked what will the BJP do in the third term. “Will they triple the prices in the third term?,” he asked and appealed to people to vote for the Congress party to make Rahul Gandhi the country’s prime minister .

“Rahul Gandhi is sincere and doesn’t fake as he understands the problems of the country. The sacrifices of his forefathers for the nation runs in his blood as well and his heart always melts for the poor,” he said.

He said Mr. Gandhi also visits Sri Ram temples but doesn’t take numerous cameras to capture his visits like Mr Modi as he knows praying to God should be personal and not for publicity. Expressing his dismay at the violent politics in Andhra Pradesh, he said both the YSRCP and the TDP will throw stones at each other ignoring people’s welfare. It is time AP people too think of bringing the Congress back.

