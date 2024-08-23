GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Midday meal contractor, five others impersonate govt. officials to cheat people of ₹1.29 crore

Published - August 23, 2024 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police have arrested a midday meal catering contractor and five others for allegedly impersonating government officials and cheating several persons of a total of ₹1.29 crore by promising them transfers, job placements and allotment of 2BHK flats.

The arrested were identified as Anugu Surender Reddy (34), a catering contractor; Merina Rose (52), a homemaker; Bolugula Anjaiah (34), a private employee; Banda Venkatesh (55), a security guard; Katravath Gopal Nayak (48), a mason; and Anugu Harshini Reddy (33), a private teacher.

Explaining their modus operandi, Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) Sudheer Babu said Surender Reddy, impersonating Chief Advisor to the Telangana government, extorted ₹7 lakh from seven people in the Education department by promising them transfers to their desired locations.

“Surender Reddy, who had a contract for [delivering] midday meals in schools, used his contacts to pose as a government employee with influence. Along with his accomplices, he targeted unsuspecting people with offers of 2BHK flats in Cherlapally and jobs in the Food Corporation of India,” explained the officer.

Officials seized 98 copies of fake 2BHK bedroom allotment letters, two duplicate stamps of RDO-Keesara, eight mobile phones and ₹1.97 lakh in cash. 

The Rachakonda police urged the public to never approach middlemen for 2BHK flat allocation. “Be wary of impersonators posing as government officials or influential people offering jobs, transfers or 2BHK flats,” added the commissioner.

The police have warned DTP operators and stamp vendors against preparing forged government documents and stamps.

The gang members were arrested by the Special Operations Teams of Malkajgiri zone and the Keesara police.

