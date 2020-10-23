Telangana

CM directs mid-term review of budget

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials of the Finance department to conduct a mid-term review of the annual budget for the current year to reassess the financial position of the government.

The review was mandated as the State faced a major cut in the releases from the Central government following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The State’s revenue and income had been adversely affected due to the lockdown imposed on account of COVID-19.

There was also cut in the funds from the Centre receivable by the State. The Centre’s GDP had dropped to negative (-24 per cent) and this had a major impact on the States. Given these circumstances, there was a need to prepare estimates on how much funds were actually available so that a decision could be taken on the quantum of funds that could be allotted to departments.

Accordingly, he directed the officials to conduct a review of the budget and submit a report.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 11:36:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/mid-term-review-of-budget-directed/article32933196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY