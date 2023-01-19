Microsoft plans three more data centres in Telangana with ₹16,000 cr.

January 19, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tech giant Microsoft will be establishing three more data centres in the State at an investment of ₹16,000 crore.

These will be in addition to the three such it had announced in early 2022 at locations near Hyderabad with an investment of ₹15,000 crore over 15 years.

Details of Microsoft plans to increase investments for more data centres in the State emerged during a meeting IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao had with Microsoft President-Asia Ahmed Mazhar on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“While the earlier investment commitment entailed three data centres in Hyderabad, each with an IT capacity of at least 100 MW, the company now is planning a total of six data centres in the State, each serving 100 MW of IT load on average,” the Minister’s office said on the meeting.

All six facilities are expected to be deployed, phase-wise, over next 10-15 years. These data centres form an integral part of Microsoft’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve Azure’s customers in India and worldwide. In the announcement last year, the company had said it has selected Hyderabad to make its largest data centre investment in India.

“Hyderabad is one of our most important markets across the world and we will continue to invest in the city. The data centre projects [proposed] in Telangana are some of the fully owned data centre projects in India by Microsoft. Apart from data centres, we will work with the government to identify special projects and support them in implementing them,” Mr.Mazhari said.

“Microsoft and Hyderabad have had a very long-term mutually beneficial relationship... happy to learn Microsoft will expand in Telangana with such huge digital infrastructure projects,” Mr.Rao said.

Inspire Brands centre

In another release, Mr. Rao’s office said global multi-brand restaurant company Inspire Brands has decided to set up its support centre in Hyderabad. The centre will provide support across four verticals -- IT infrastructure and dev ops, restaurant tech, digital tech and enterprise data. From guest experience to career development to community well-being, the $40 billion US firm is looking to drive transformation from the centre in India.

The announcement followed a virtual meeting between Inspire Brands co-founder and CEO Paul Brown and the Minister. Inspire owns popular brands such as Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and Sonic.

WebPT plans GCC

Outpatient rehab therapy software platform firm WebPT will be setting up its global capabilities centre (GCC) in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs.150 crore .

“We are making a significant investment in the Hyderabad office to expand our reach, helping our members grow their business, and empowering more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care,” CEO Ashley Glover said in a release issued by the office after his meeting with the Minister.

“Pleased to know WebPT will be investing ₹150 crore in this project... it is yet another testament to the growing stature of Hyderabad as the life sciences hub of Asia,” the Minister said.