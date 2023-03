March 08, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Marri Mogilaiah, a retired Defence employee and micro artist, exhibited his micro art at Ameenpur in Sangareddy district on Wednesday. His art is on rice, seeds and tablets. A large number of women visited the exhibition organised by Ameenpur municipality.