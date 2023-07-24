MHA students bag medals at graduation ceremony

July 24, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

The graduation ceremony for the Masters in Hospital Administration (MHA) students of the Apollo Institute of Hospital Administration for batches that graduated in the last three years was held today.

Subramanyam Yadavalli, CEO, TS and AP region, Apollo Hospitals; Gaurav Loria, chief quality officer, Apollo Hospitals, were the guests at the ceremony.

Meritorious students were presented with medals on the occasion. Dr. J. Manasa of the 2018-20 batch was presented with gold medal, and Dr. Najmunissa Naureen and Dr. R ohma Mushtaque of the same batch secured silver medals. Dr. Heena Farista and Dr. P S Swecha of the 2019-21 batch bagged gold and silver medals respectively. Dr. V V B Iswarya Lakshmi and Dr. Adapa Mallika of the 2020-22 batch won the gold and silver medals respectively.