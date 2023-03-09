ADVERTISEMENT

MHA Spl Secy visits Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity

March 09, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Shivagami Sundari Nanda, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs, on Thursday visited Telangana Police’s Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety.

The CoE is a Telangana Police initiative and the Society For Cyberabad Security Council. She was joined by senior Telangana police officers including Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra and others.

According to Cyberabad police, Ms Nanda visited TAC Unit, OPS unit, Cyber Academy, Cyber Lab and the skilling team. She described the CoE as a pro-active initiative and was worth emulating, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that the CoE was set up to mitigate cyber security incidents and frauds by using technology, setting up processes and spreading awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US