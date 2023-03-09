HamberMenu
MHA Spl Secy visits Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity

March 09, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Shivagami Sundari Nanda, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs, on Thursday visited Telangana Police’s Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety.

The CoE is a Telangana Police initiative and the Society For Cyberabad Security Council. She was joined by senior Telangana police officers including Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra and others.

According to Cyberabad police, Ms Nanda visited TAC Unit, OPS unit, Cyber Academy, Cyber Lab and the skilling team. She described the CoE as a pro-active initiative and was worth emulating, police said.

Police said that the CoE was set up to mitigate cyber security incidents and frauds by using technology, setting up processes and spreading awareness.

