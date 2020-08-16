MGU conducts PECET sans physical education department

Infrastructure like indoor stadium, sports laboratories, equipment, student hostels and other amenities are still under construction

Mahatma Gandhi University, established in 2007 in Nalgonda, still waits a physical education department for itself. However, it continues to be the nodal agency to conduct the State PECET – physical education common entrance test, for the fourth year.

According to figures, more than 6,000 candidates, including about 30% women, have applied for the two-year diploma and bachelor’s programmes till now, and the application process is still open. The applicants would all come to Nalgonda from various parts of the State for the physical efficiency tests, but officials say aspirants from Nalgonda district would be very few.

As per the 2020 curricula, MGU has six faculties, but there is no department for physical education. And among its affiliated institutes in undivided Nalgonda, four private centres offer the diploma and bachelor courses.

The university although has a 200-plus acre campus, of which 25 acres are developed for sports, the grounds are seldom filled with activity except for the annual physical efficiency tests and collegiate competitions. Officials confirm that the reason the State Council for Higher Education assigned the admission process to MGU from Kakatiya University, was for availability of grounds and running tracks, and also to avoid local influence during admission tests.

According to a senior executive in the Department, “Despite several operational issues, MGU manages to complete the process. But the biggest one is not being able to tap the local human resources for their benefit, a failure of any university.”

Officials at MGU said the State government has already prescribed physical education courses for the university, but the courses and the department can be approved only after inspection by a national council.

