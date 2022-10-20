MGNREGS person days lower than last year

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana has registered lower employment generation in the first six months of the current financial year when compared with the corresponding period during the previous year as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Libtech India, a civil society organisation, has released a report about the scheme’s implementation, in which it mentioned that there is almost 14% decline in person days generated this year, between April and September. However, the State has performed better than the national average which stood at over 21%.

Telangana generated 9.92 crore person days in the six-month period this year, when compared to the 11.52 crore days during the same period last year. When compared with the person days generated in 2020-21, the drop is around 22%, the report noted.

There is decrease in the number of participating households too. There are 24.5% fewer working households in the current year than there were in 2020-21 and 12% fewer than previous year.

At the national level, the percentage decline in households reporting for employment from the previous year to the current year is 19.2%.

The drop in person days in Telangana is highest among the Scheduled Tribes, at 16.4%. Scheduled Castes registered 13.5% decline, and the other categories 13.1%, the report noted.