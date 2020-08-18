MGM hospital to be developed a la Gandhi

Steps taken to treat any number of COVID-19 patients at the Warangal hospital, says Eatala

The State government has resolved to develop the MGM hospital in Warangal on the lines of Gandhi Hospital in the State capital to offer better treatment to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Announcing this at a press conference in Warangal, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said 340 beds with oxygen facility were kept ready for COVID-19 patients in the hospital and the bed strength would be increased to 750 soon.

The Minister held a review meeting with medical officers after visiting the MGM along with Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday.

He said facilities were created to conduct corona tests and offer treatment from the government side. Adequate number of doctors, staff, PPE kits, ventilators, medicines and other essentials were kept ready in the hospital. In addition, arrangements had been made to send special mobile labs to the district.

The government had taken measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and offer better treatment to those suffering because of the virus. The focus was more on Warangal, the second largest city after Hyderabad. A special COVID-19 ward had been set up in MGM and steps had been taken to treat any number of patients without having the need to go to Hyderabad or other places.

More than 80% of people contracting the virus were asymptomatic and several of the patients were recovering with death rate below 1%. There was no need for apprehensions and patients affected by the virus should be confident of their recovery.

Isolation kits were being provided to affected people and steps were being taken to set up isolation centres for patients whose relatives were not coming forward to help them.

Arrangements had been made to perform last rites of patients in the event of their relatives not coming forward to do the same.

The Minister exhorted doctors to simultaneously keep a watch on the outbreak of seasonal diseases, particularly contagious diseases.