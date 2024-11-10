ADVERTISEMENT

Metropolitan commissioner appointed as coordinating officer for the survey

Published - November 10, 2024 08:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The order also named three officials as monitoring officers, each in charge of two zones

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has designated Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, Sarfaraz Ahmed as coordinating officer for the area covered by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to monitor the ongoing comprehensive door-to-door household survey.

The order also named three officials as monitoring officers, each in charge of two zones. Accordingly, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner Srivatsa Kota has been given the charge of Secunderabad and Charminar zones, Deputy Secretary, Municipal Administration, Ch.Priyanka is in charge of LB Nagar and Khairatabad, and Executive Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Mayank Mittal, of Serilingampally and Kukatpally.

The monitoring officers will coordinate with their respective zonal commissioners and liaise with the coordinating officer with regard to the progress of the survey, the order said. The coordinating officer, in turn, will assist the GHMC Commissioner in ensuring overall quality and timeliness of the survey.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US