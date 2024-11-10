 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Metropolitan commissioner appointed as coordinating officer for the survey

The order also named three officials as monitoring officers, each in charge of two zones

Published - November 10, 2024 08:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has designated Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, Sarfaraz Ahmed as coordinating officer for the area covered by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to monitor the ongoing comprehensive door-to-door household survey.

The order also named three officials as monitoring officers, each in charge of two zones. Accordingly, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner Srivatsa Kota has been given the charge of Secunderabad and Charminar zones, Deputy Secretary, Municipal Administration, Ch.Priyanka is in charge of LB Nagar and Khairatabad, and Executive Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Mayank Mittal, of Serilingampally and Kukatpally.

The monitoring officers will coordinate with their respective zonal commissioners and liaise with the coordinating officer with regard to the progress of the survey, the order said. The coordinating officer, in turn, will assist the GHMC Commissioner in ensuring overall quality and timeliness of the survey.

Published - November 10, 2024 08:18 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.