Metropolitan commissioner appointed as coordinating officer for the survey

The State government has designated Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, Sarfaraz Ahmed as coordinating officer for the area covered by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to monitor the ongoing comprehensive door-to-door household survey.

The order also named three officials as monitoring officers, each in charge of two zones. Accordingly, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner Srivatsa Kota has been given the charge of Secunderabad and Charminar zones, Deputy Secretary, Municipal Administration, Ch.Priyanka is in charge of LB Nagar and Khairatabad, and Executive Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Mayank Mittal, of Serilingampally and Kukatpally.

The monitoring officers will coordinate with their respective zonal commissioners and liaise with the coordinating officer with regard to the progress of the survey, the order said. The coordinating officer, in turn, will assist the GHMC Commissioner in ensuring overall quality and timeliness of the survey.