Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced that the metro train services will be extended in the night with the last train leaving at 11 p.m. from the respective terminal stations of L.B. Nagar, Nagole, Raidurg, Miyapur, JBS and MGBS from October 10 onwards. The morning service will start from 6 a.m. as usual. Passengers have been requested to cooperate with the metro rail staff and security in their efforts to keep the metro journeys safe, said a press release from HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Friday.
Metro train last service at 11 p.m. from October 10
