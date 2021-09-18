Telangana

Metro timings extended today

“In view of the Ganesh idol immersion processions in the city, Hyderabad Metro Rail has decided to extend its services on September 19 for the convenience of commuters.

Instead of running the last services at 10.15 p.m., it has been extended till 1 a.m. of September 20 (Monday), thereby reaching all terminating stations by about 2 a.m.

For public safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including maintaining distancing, wearing face masks, regular hand sanitisation, and undergoing thermal screening. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping metro journey safe, an L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad spokesperson said in a release.


