ADVERTISEMENT

Metro ticket counters, TSRTC buses, and vegetarian delights await Numaish visitors

December 30, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The upcoming 83rd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, scheduled to begin from January 1 will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The exhibition will run till February 15, 2024 and promises a host of convenient arrangements for visitors. Among the amenities provided are dedicated counters at the exhibition venue for purchasing Metro tickets, special buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), and exclusive vegetarian food stalls catering to the diverse preferences of attendees.

Popularly known as Numaish, the exhibition will feature approximately 2,400 stalls — the same as in 2023. Visitors can explore a wide array of offerings, including clothing, food, accessories, and household essentials from stalls curated by traders from across the nation. The exhibition will be accessible daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., extending its operational hours until 11 p.m. on holidays and weekends. The entry fee is ₹40 per person, with free entry for children below the age of five years.

Addressing the media, IT Minister and president of the Exhibition Society, D. Sridhar Babu, expressed pride in Numaish as a significant event for the people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. He emphasised the commitment to ensuring a seamless experience for visitors and highlighted the exhibition ground’s metro connectivity from Gandhi Bhavan and Nampally metro stations on the Red Line. “HMR (Hyderabad Metro Rail) has agreed to enhance metro services, including additional trains with increased frequency for visitor convenience, “ he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He further stated that in response to the demand for exclusive vegetarian options over the previous years, the exhibition organisers have introduced authentic South Indian pure vegetarian food stalls this year, adding a unique culinary dimension to the event.

Minister Sridhar Babu urged all visitors to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures and wear masks. “Additionally, plans are underway to establish a COVID-19 testing centre at the exhibition, underscoring the commitment to prioritise the health and well-being of attendees,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US