Metro ticket counters, TSRTC buses, and vegetarian delights await Numaish visitors

The upcoming 83rd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, scheduled to begin from January 1 will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The exhibition will run till February 15, 2024 and promises a host of convenient arrangements for visitors. Among the amenities provided are dedicated counters at the exhibition venue for purchasing Metro tickets, special buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), and exclusive vegetarian food stalls catering to the diverse preferences of attendees.

Popularly known as Numaish, the exhibition will feature approximately 2,400 stalls — the same as in 2023. Visitors can explore a wide array of offerings, including clothing, food, accessories, and household essentials from stalls curated by traders from across the nation. The exhibition will be accessible daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., extending its operational hours until 11 p.m. on holidays and weekends. The entry fee is ₹40 per person, with free entry for children below the age of five years.

Addressing the media, IT Minister and president of the Exhibition Society, D. Sridhar Babu, expressed pride in Numaish as a significant event for the people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. He emphasised the commitment to ensuring a seamless experience for visitors and highlighted the exhibition ground’s metro connectivity from Gandhi Bhavan and Nampally metro stations on the Red Line. “HMR (Hyderabad Metro Rail) has agreed to enhance metro services, including additional trains with increased frequency for visitor convenience, “ he added.

He further stated that in response to the demand for exclusive vegetarian options over the previous years, the exhibition organisers have introduced authentic South Indian pure vegetarian food stalls this year, adding a unique culinary dimension to the event.

Minister Sridhar Babu urged all visitors to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures and wear masks. “Additionally, plans are underway to establish a COVID-19 testing centre at the exhibition, underscoring the commitment to prioritise the health and well-being of attendees,” he said.

