Metro stations to have Office Bubbles

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), the special purpose vehicle that operates Hyderabad Metro Rail, initiated the concept of “Office Bubbles” offering secured, remote, and co-working spaces, as part of its Transit oriented Development (ToD), on Thursday.

The organisation is offering 1,750 sq. ft. space with two units each in 49 Metro stations across the three corridors and another 5,000-30,000 sq. ft. in eight other Metro stations.

The concept is touted to be one of its kind ever explored in the Indian Metro Rail history and through this initiative, L&TMRHL would fulfil the surging demand for co-working spaces with focus on IT companies with close to 0.4 million sq. ft. in the concourse area of the stations available, said L&TMRH CEO and MD K.V.B. Reddy.

“Office Bubbles aspires to help corporates with its competitive advantage of highly connected, secured, and reliable remote co-working spaces as it reduces travel time and offers flexible office space,” he said.

Protection of clients’ intellectual property, secured spaces in 57 stations across the city with CCTV and access control, dedicated data connectivity (LAN) coupled with ready Fibre Optic Network, reliable power supply, high safety and security, including fire safety compliant infrastructure, are listed as the advantages, said a press release.