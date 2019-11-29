Metro services to Raidurg from today

Passengers eager to hop onto the Hyderabad Metro Rail services till Raidurg from Hi-Tec City will have to wait till post noon after Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and P. Ajay Kumar formally flag off the commercial operations on Friday morning.

HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy informed on Thursday that Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg had conducted the mandatory checks and safety tests over the last two days and had issued the safety certificate for opening of the remaining 1.5 km to complete Corridor III – Nagole to Hi-Tec City-Raidurg (27 km) for passenger operations.

The Ministers accompanied by senior metro rail officials will be travelling from Hi-Tec City to Raidurg in the maiden run before dispersing. KTR too tweeted about the programme mentioning that about 4 lakh passengers are travelling by metro rail across the two corridors (Corridor I – Miyapur to L.B. Nagar) and opening the last stretch of Corridor III or Blue Line would fetch 40,000 more passengers to begin with.

The Minister also pointed out that the project is the world’s biggest in public, private partnership mode, the second largest metro rail network after Delhi in the country and had so far carried 12.5 crore passengers.

“With 99.8% punctuality and high on several other parameters, Hyderabad Metro has been selected as number one metro in the world in passenger satisfaction by global transport operator Keolis,” KTR tweeted.

Raidurg terminal station is located at MindSpace junction since it had to yield ground for the underpass and flyover built by GHMC. Metro trains will be switching tracks a hundred metres before the station as there is no reversal beyond the station.

Thursday also marked the second anniversary of Metro rail services being launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the Miyapur to Nagole via Ameerpet (30 km) stretch on November 28, 2017.