Metro services hit for 20 minutes

Metro Rail services were disrupted for 20 minutes from 4 pm to 4.20 pm. after a flexi fell on the overhead electric wires (OHE) between Begumpet and Paradise sections of Nagole-Hitec City corridor (blue line).

Acting swiftly, the staff removed it and services were resumed after 20 minutes. Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Sunday said: “We have identified about 95 hoardings/uni poles near metro tracks and requested GHMC to remove/relocate them.”

He said whenever a flexi fell on metro overhead electric wires, it was a difficult, cumbersome and dangerous task to remove the fallen flexi which would get entangled with overhead wires. These were high-tension (25 kV) wires and power needed to be switched off by isolating a section of about 5 km.

Mr. Reddy said follow-up action is taken whenever power interruption took place owing to flexi falling etc. He said OHE should first be isolated on the affected section. This isolation facility was available every 3-3.5 km for both up and down tracks independently. When power tripping took place repeatedly, the OCC (Operation Control Centre in Uppal depot) would alert the OHE staff.

OHE staff would immediately apply for ‘Permit to Work’ and obtain written orders and then proceed duly moving the CMV (OHE maintenance vehicle) to the spot.

The OCC would then take all precautions while moving the above CMV on either of the tracks. On reaching the troubled location, the staff would first provide the Earth Discharge Rods to the OHE and connect them to earthing system to ensure electric safety to the staff going to work on the OHE to remove the obstructions.

After removal of obstacles, the staff would cancel the Permit to Work and then only the would OCC again energise the OHE. After power position was stabilised, the system would be ready for train movement. Here is no short cut method for restoration as human safety must be ensured while doing the work. The basic cause for train interruptions in last few months was falling of flexies. It would take 25 to 50 minutes for the restoration process, depending upon the severity, Mr. Reddy said.

Metro rail officials were worried that the kind of disruption that took place on Sunday was happening frequently.