Metro rail timings extended till 1 p.m. from today

Last train to leave stations at 1 p.m. instead of 11.45 a.m.

The last train of the metro rail service will leave the terminal station at 1 p.m. instead of 11.45 a.m. and reach the destination by 2 p.m. from Tuesday.

There is, however, no change in the starting time of the metro trains and the first train will start from the terminal station at 7 a.m. The change in timings follows the extension of relaxation by three more hours in the lockdown hours announced by the State government which became operational from Monday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the metro rail authorities to extend the services of metro rail by an hour or so, enabling the passengers to reach their destinations without any inconvenience. The Chief Secretary made the request after inspecting the metro train service arrangements and COVID-19 protocols at the metro stations on Monday.

Accompanied by HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy and L&T MRHL managing director K.V.B. Reddy, the Chief Secretary travelled by a metro rain from Khairatabad station to Ameerpet metro inter-change station this morning. He interacted with the passengers and enquired about the train services, safety measures and other aspects.

Passengers expressed satisfaction at the facilities and safety arrangements and requested that the timings be extended so that they could reach home comfortably after the closure of offices/businesses.

The Chief Secretary congratulated the two senior officials for the good service that was being provided to the commuters during the COVID-19 pandemic.