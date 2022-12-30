ADVERTISEMENT

Metro rail service extended till 1 a.m. for New Year

December 30, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metro Rail will be running services from Saturday night (December 31 ) till 1 a.m. of January 1 with the last trains leaving the originating stations at 1 a.m. and reaching their respective destinations of terminal stations at around 2 a.m. to facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New Year celebrations.

HMR MD N. V. S. Reddy informed in a press release on Friday that the metro rail security personnel and the police will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehaviour on the part of anyone in the trains and stations. L&T MetroRail Hyd MD K.V.B. Reddy also appealed to the passengers to cooperate with the authorities concerned and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents.

