Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy felicitated

September 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lions Club International recently felicitated Hyderabad Metro Rail, and Hyderabad Airport Metro managing director N.V.S. Reddy on the occasion of Engineers Day in recognition of his contribution in the fields of engineering and project management.

The citation said Mr. Reddy played a pivotal role in building the world’s largest metro rail project in public, private partnership mode with a lot of engineering and financial innovation that has helped Hyderabad get a world class public transportation system.

The MD in his acceptance speech recalled the challenges faced by him in executing the metro rail project in the face of stiff resistance from various groups, how he had tackled sensitive, religious structures, shifting of statues, handling court cases, etc. Those throwing brickbats are now garlanding with requests to extend metro rail to other parts, said a press release.

In a separate event held at the Metro Rail Bhavan, Mr. Reddy exhorted his engineers to complete the Airport Metro project within the tight timelines given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with innovation and frugal engineering, the release added.

