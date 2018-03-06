Metro rail far from fast track

Officials of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) may be planning to speed up trains and introduce monthly passes for the inaugural 30-km run between Nagole to Miyapur via Ameerpet, but there are a few glitches associated with faster commissioning of the remaining sections.

The government and metro rail officials have been claiming that commissioning the entire Corridor One or Red Line — Miyapur to L.B. Nagar or the entire 29 km stretch — will be ready for commercial operations within the next few months or before the monsoon sets in.

But the section when opened for commercial operations may not be to the complete satisfaction of passengers as the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology is not likely to be ready for the metro trains to be run to designated speeds of upto 35 kmph, senior officials, pleading anonymity, have revealed.

Scores of tests needed

Track laying and overhead power cabling work is currently under way in this section, with most stations nearing completion. However, putting the CBTC into full force will “require scores of tests” to be done before the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gives the go-ahead for commercial operations.

Therefore, passengers will have to bear with the relatively “slow running” of trains from L.B. Nagar to Ameerpet at 22 kmph of Corridor One as it has been happening between Mettuguda to Ameerpet in Corridor Three of the inaugural stretch. Other sections in the stretch of Nagole to Mettuguda (8 km) and Miyapur to Ameerpet (13 km) have trains running at speeds of about 30 kmph or slightly more.

At that time, it was explained that the government had forced the arm of HMR & L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) to open the inaugural stretch connecting two ends of the capital even if the CBTC was “not ready” between Mettuguda and Ameerpet (9 km) section.

CMRS may give permission for the running of trains without CBTC for this 16 km stretch between Ameerpet and L.B. Nagar at reduced speeds, say senior officials, also indicating that the implementing agency of Keolis has also to sort out “issues” with L&TMRH to expedite work.

Eagerly awaited Ameerpet to Hitec City line (11 km) of Corridor Three or Blue Line (Nagole to Hitec City) too is likely to take more time considering delay in completing land acquisition for completing the viaduct, stations, staircases, etc., for entry and exits at Jubilee Hills, Madhapur and Kavuri Hills. All this means making the November timeline difficult, aver senior officials.

With regard to Corridor Two (Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station – MGBS, Imlibun 10 km), viaduct construction is apace at RTC crossroads-Narayanaguda-Kacheguda as well at the Putlibowli-Rangamahal sections, but properties acquisition for building stations, entry-exits and the likes have to be completed at Badechowdi, Chikkadpally, Musheerabad, etc. This Green Line will could well be the last line to be commissioned.