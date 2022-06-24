L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, in collaboration with Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, has launched a first-of-its-kind musical event on ‘Busking’ (public performance) under the aegis of ‘Metro Medley’, Hyderabad Metro Rail’s signature programme dedicated to promoting art and culture.

Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan launched the week-long programme in the presence of L&TMRH CEO and MD K.V.B. Reddy, director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad Amita Desai and other officials at the Ameerpet Metro station on Tuesday.

The music fest at Hyderabad Metro Rail is being conducted in the format of busking, which is an act of singing and/or playing an instrument in public places.

Passengers can enjoy listening to busking, which has unfolded at the concourse levels of five Metro stations - Ameerpet, JBS Parade Ground, MGBS, Raidurg and Miyapur daily from June 21 to 25 between 5 and 7 p.m.

Over 100 musicians will be busking with music ranging from Indian classical to pop. The festival will conclude on June 26 with an all-evening razzmatazz at Hyderabad Next Premia Mall, Irrum Manzil, from 4-9 p.m., said a press release.