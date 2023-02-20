Metro line to be extended up to Mindspace junction for multi-level Raidurg station in Hyderabad

February 20, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has decided to extend the current Blue Line from Nagole till the proposed multi-level station coming up at Mindspace junction by about 800 metres from the Raidurg terminal station.

“The new multi-level station, which will be named later, will have a common concourse with a non-ticketing and ticketing area, followed by the Airport Metro station and on the top most tier will be the extended Blue Line Raidurg terminal station,” disclosed managing director N.V.S. Reddy.

Airport-bound passengers can check in by taking lifts/ escalators/ stairs directly from the ground level if they want to take the metro while those coming by the Blue Line from other parts of the city can go down a tier for the check-in. There will be separate ticketing counters for the airport and other city destinations, he said.

The metro viaduct will be then built to cross the junction near IKEA store at about 21 metres or 69-foot high as it has to cross an underpass, rotary and a flyover. The next engineering feat will be to cross the the multi-level flyover at Biodiversity junction, 1.3 km ahead, at a height of about 20 metres (66 feet), explained the MD.

Metro officials are considering constructing a 90-metre or 295-foot-wide single special span with composite steel girder on site at the Mindspace junction, or the metro viaduct with smaller spans and prestressed concrete girders of “in situ” or on-site construction.

Mr. Reddy, along with former Railway Board member (Engineering) and now adviser (Civil Engineering) for the project Subodh Jain, chief project manager B.Anand Mohan, general manager M.Vishnuvardhan Reddy, SE Y.Sayapu Reddy and deputy chief engineer (railway) J.N.Gupta had inspected the proposed alignment on Saturday.

While deciding on the span lengths, girders and construction method, the construction drawings of the underpass, rotary and flyover will be obtained from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for analysing the best possible solutions in the crucial stretch of Raidurg and Nanakramguda.

The metro pillars at Biodiversity junction will be located away from the flyover pillars in a staggered way to avoid any adverse effect on its foundations. Hence, the obligatory span crossing over the flyover is to be “cast in situ” prestressed concrete girders.

The Nanakramguda junction station ahead is going to be designed as a portal structure with three pillars — one in central median and a pillar each on both edges of the road — because the road curves and the station are required to be close to the junction to cater to incoming traffic from different directions, he added.