Meteoric rise of Bandi Sanjay, from municipal corporator to Union Minister

From serving as a municipal corporator of Karimnagar civic body in 2005 to being a Union Minister of State in the Union Council of Ministers, Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s political career has seen a rapid ascent.

ADVERTISEMENT

His second straight win from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency with a huge margin of 2.25 lakh votes in the just-concluded elections has marked a turning point in his political career. The 52-year-old BJP MP, known as an indefatigable leader with mass appeal in the party circles, held key positions in the BJP including his eventful term as the BJP Telangana State president from 2020-2023.

His second consecutive victory from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat helped the BJP reinforce its hold over north Telangana, check-mate the ruling Congress and main Opposition BRS in Telangana’s political nerve centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay is credited with reinvigorating party cadres by undertaking a State-wide padayatra titled ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ covering over 1,500 km during his tenure as BJP State chief. In that capacity, he ensured that the party performed exceedingly well in the GHMC elections in Hyderabad, won two by-elections in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies, trouncing the then ruling BRS candidates.

He was elevated as the BJP national general secretary in 2023 by the party leadership. This marked a major milestone in Mr Sanjay’s political career.

Mr Sanjay was active in the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in his student days and subsequently, played a pro-active role as an RSS volunteer. He was the vehicle in-charge for Suraj Rath Yatra spearheaded by the then BJP national president L.K. Advani.

His family members and local BJP cadres broke into celebrations at his residence in Karimnagar on Sunday to mark his induction into the Union Cabinet. Mr Sanjay’s wife Bandi Aparna said it is a big honour for the grassroots level party cadres.

“We are indebted to people of Karimnagar constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP national and State leadership and all the party leaders and cadres for this honour,” she said. He steadfastly stood for people’s cause, unfazed by cases booked against him, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.