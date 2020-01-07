Mesrams start for ganga puja

The Adivasi Raj Gond devotees of Mesram clan on Tuesday started on their famous foot journey towards Hastinamadugu in Godavari river near Kalamadugu in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district as part of preparations for the famous Nagoba jatara in Keslapur village of Indervelli mandal in Adilabad district. The devotees make this 15 day long journey to perform ganga puja and fetch holy water from the river to perform sacred rites in the Nagoba temple before the start of the tribal fair.

After 15 years, the devotees will take a longer route, one side journey to be cover 111 km, that will keep them confined to the interiors of Indervelli, Utnoor and Jannaram mandals. The devotees, about 100 of them, will return with the sacred jhari or water container from Godavari on January 20 and march towards the old banyan tree on January 21 where they will camp for three days before moving to the govad near the temple for their pujas.