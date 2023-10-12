HamberMenu
Mesolithic rock art find adds to Hyderabad’s history

The paintings are between 6,000 to 12,000 years old, according to a historian

October 12, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
Park Omar Ali Khan and Rishabh Manda have found what look like ancient rock paintings.

Park Omar Ali Khan and Rishabh Manda have found what look like ancient rock paintings. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two young trekkers from the city have made a significant archaeological find that sheds light on ancient human habitation in the Hyderabad region. Walking inside the Manchirevula Forest Trek, Park Omar Ali Khan and Rishabh Manda have found what look like ancient rock paintings. “This is an important discovery. Preliminary analysis based on the surroundings suggest that this art dates back to mesolithic period. The paintings show three tortoises, a fish, and a geometric motif, all in red pigment,” said M. A. Srinivasan, an Assistant Professor in History at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University who led the study.

“We have dated the site based on the findings of water bodies, which are the source of the images of tortoises, quartzite tool fragments, and microliths,” informed Mr. Srinivasan.

The Mesolithic era is dated from 10,000 to 4,000 BC, suggesting that the paintings are between 6,000 to 12,000 years old, according to the historian. The rock shelter itself, where these paintings were found, resembles a snake hood, indicating it was likely used as a dwelling space by Mesolithic humans.

“It is not a cave, it is more like covered place, which is why the paintings have survived the vagaries of nature like rain and sunshine for so many years,” says Mr. Srinivasan.

“The best way to ensure that the site survives is to clear a path. Create a fencing with grills so that people can see from a distance. Luckily, there is no threat of encroachment, as it is a protected forest,” says Mr. Srinivasan.

