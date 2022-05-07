Merit and hard work only will get you tickets: Rahul Gandhi 

Ticket aspirants told to move in their constituencies

Former All India Congress Committee chief and MP Rahul Gandhi coming out after the general body meeting of the State party unit at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief and MP Rahul Gandhi along with TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy coming out after the general body meeting of the State party unit at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Ticket aspirants told to move in their constituencies

Merit, hard work and feedback professionally collected from the constituencies on the aspirants’ engagement with people will decide the tickets and not the trips to New Delhi.

The message was crystal clear to the party leaders by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his address to the extended Executive Committee meeting of Telangana Congress here on Saturday. “Aspirants have to even leave Hyderabad and move to their constituencies to be amongst people to be considered for tickets.”

That the ‘Warangal Declaration’ will be the first real hard document for the party to take to each and every household in order to capture power, he said adding that it was not just a declaration but a partnership between the Congress party and the people of Telangana.

Mr. Gandhi also sent a positive signal to workers and leaders who left the party for various reasons to come back and work for the ideals of the Congress. There are several who strongly identify themselves with Congress ideology and they should be invited.

He also wanted the party to engage with youngsters as defeating K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not the responsibility of the Congress party alone but of the entire Telangana. “Let us all take this responsibility and the Congress was willing to work with people in this direction. Personally, I am always available for this purpose,” he said.

Stating that the ‘Warangal Declaration’ was well received by the people and that a positive atmosphere should be furthered, Mr. Gandhi reminded that KCR has money, government machinery and the police with him but people were not with him. So go to the people and spread the Warangal declaration in detail to every person and the party can win over everyone given its sincere approach.

Unity among the party leaders was a must, he said urging them not to air their grievances with the media and that no one should feel that he or she was being discriminated against. He reiterated that Telangana will see a direct fight between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Congress and the success of the Warangal public meeting has given the confidence to the people that Congress will deliver. He congratulated the entire Congress leaders and workers for its success.