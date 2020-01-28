MEPMA’s job mela at Warangal today

Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) is organising a job mela in Warangal on Wednesday wherein 6,629 unemployed youth have registered.

A statement said 36 organisations are participating with 4,071 vacancies in a salary range of ₹ 1.20 lakh per annum to ₹6 lakh. Candidates can apply on http://Jobmela.tmepma.in.