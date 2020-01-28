Telangana

MEPMA’s job mela at Warangal today

more-in

36 organisations are participating

Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) is organising a job mela in Warangal on Wednesday wherein 6,629 unemployed youth have registered.

A statement said 36 organisations are participating with 4,071 vacancies in a salary range of ₹ 1.20 lakh per annum to ₹6 lakh. Candidates can apply on http://Jobmela.tmepma.in.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 10:06:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/mepmas-job-mela-at-warangal-today/article30677285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY