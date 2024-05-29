Menstrual Hygiene Day observed by Telangana Health dept

The Telangana Health Department observed Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday. The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare conducted various activities across the State, including educational sessions and awareness generation activities at Primary Health Centres, Sub-Centres, Basthi Dawakhanas, Palle Dawakhanas and Ayoushman Aarogya Mandirs. Special meetings with mothers and family members were organised to promote safe and comfortable periods for girls and women. Additionally, the State conducts regular awareness activities in schools, colleges and communities through RBSK Mobile Health Teams, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), and Anganwadi Workers (AWTs), said a senior health official.

