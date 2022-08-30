Men in Telangana shy away from family planning procedures

Disproportionately high number of women undergo sterilisations

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 30, 2022 23:17 IST

When it comes to family planning programmes, men in Telangana shy away, and a disproportionately high number of women opt for it.

Out of the around 1.5 lakh family planning procedures usually conducted in Telangana in a year, only around 3% are ‘No-Scalpel Vasectomies (NSV)‘, a sterilisation procedure for men.

The remaining 97% are Tubectomies and Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL), which are sterilisation procedures conducted on women. The huge gap between the number of men and women who opt for these family planning methods is evident.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, who has pointed out these figures, explained that NSV takes only a few minutes, and regular work can be resumed in a few hours after the surgery. He added that the State is in the top position if the number of NSVs across the country is compared.

In the financial year of 2021-22, a total of 1,11,214 female sterilisation procedures were performed in the State, out of which, 24,233 are DPLs and 85,993 tubectomies. The number of surgeries was less due to COVID, he added.

From April to July of 2022-23, 38,656 female sterilisation operations were conducted including 6,432 DPLs and 32,224 tubectomies.

