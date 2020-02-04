Men in khaki gear up for jatara duty

Police personnel deputed for duty at Medaram have been instructed to ensure that vehicles are parked at designed spots on the way to and around the village to ease congestion considering that thousands of devotees will attend the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara starting February 5.

Making a presentation at Pasara police station, Warangal City Police Commissioner and traffic in-charge for Medaram, V. Ravinder has asked the officers to make sure that parking places are well illuminated at night and toilets and drinking water arrangements are sufficient.

In case of breakdown of vehicles, they should be immediately cleared by cranes to allow uninterrupted flow of traffic.

Private vehicles would be allowed to reach Medaram vie Pasara while RTC buses and official vehicles would be allowed via Tadvai. “The RTC bus stand is located within 2 km of the main altar,” he said.

There are designated parking lots for vehicles coming from Warangal, Karimnagar and Chhattisgarh.

Mulugu SP S.S.G. Patil, Mahabubabad SP N. Koti Reddy, Khammam Police Commissioner Tafsir Iqbal and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

CM visit

District Collector R.V. Karnan and special officer V.P. Gautam on Monday inspected the special arrangements being made for the visit of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on February 7, the third day of the jatara, to offer prayers.

The officers inspected the special rest room for Mr. Rao, the helipad and fencing works under way at the altar. They also inspected VIP and VVIP queues.

The Collector has also directed Endowments Executive Officer Rajender not to allow anybody from the front gate without prior permission and wanted it to be closed until arrival of Sarakka deity on February 5 evening.