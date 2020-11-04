Memorial in honour of Telangana statehood martyrs

A memorial built in honour of those who died during the Telangana statehood movement was unveiled in Kothagudem town on Wednesday signifying their invaluable contribution for the cause of a separate State.

The imposing memorial structure was built at Pragati Maidan in the middle of the coal town at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh under the aegis of the district administration.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar paid floral tributes to the memorial after unveiling it in the presence of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, Collector M.V. Reddy and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajay said that the impressively designed memorial structure symbolises the resilience of those who spearheaded a spirited agitation for separate Telangana in the face of persecution at the hands of the then rulers in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana State carved out a distinctive niche for itself under the aegis of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by implementing a plethora of pioneering initiatives such as Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu, and 24x7 free power supply to the farm sector besides the recently launched Dharani portal for hassle-free and transparent online registration of agricultural land, he noted.

The Minister reiterated that due recognition would be given to those who contributed their mite to the historical Telangana movement in the State and district-level nominated posts

He felicitated several senior citizens who participated in the first phase of the Telangana movement that originated in Palvancha town in 1969.

Other speakers recalled the important facets of the first and final phases of the Telangana movement that eventually led to the formation of a separate State in 2014, realising the decades-old aspirations of people of Telangana.