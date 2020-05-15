Memo seeking to list writ petition before another bench

HYDERABAD

15 May 2020

Chairman TAFRC wanted it to be heard by another bench

A memo was filed in Telangana High Court on Friday requesting to list the writ petition challenging hike of medical PG courses’ fee, being heard by a bench of justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and K. Lakshman, before any other appropriate court.

The memo was filed by Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee chairman Justice P. Swaroop Reddy. After going through the memo, the bench said it would deal with the memo and decide upon it.

A doctor Sudeep Sharma and 120 others filed the writ petition seeking to set aside the Government Order No. 20 hiking fee of medical PG courses. Hearing the petition, the bench sought to know on what basis the TAFRC recommended hike of fees. It directed Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao, appearing for TAFRC, to furnish the detailed report of the TAFRC based on which the fees were hiked.

Meanwhile the TAFRC chairman filed the memo requesting that the matter be posted before any other bench.