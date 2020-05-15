Telangana

Memo seeking to list writ petition before another bench

Chairman TAFRC wanted it to be heard by another bench

A memo was filed in Telangana High Court on Friday requesting to list the writ petition challenging hike of medical PG courses’ fee, being heard by a bench of justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and K. Lakshman, before any other appropriate court.

The memo was filed by Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee chairman Justice P. Swaroop Reddy. After going through the memo, the bench said it would deal with the memo and decide upon it.

A doctor Sudeep Sharma and 120 others filed the writ petition seeking to set aside the Government Order No. 20 hiking fee of medical PG courses. Hearing the petition, the bench sought to know on what basis the TAFRC recommended hike of fees. It directed Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao, appearing for TAFRC, to furnish the detailed report of the TAFRC based on which the fees were hiked.

Meanwhile the TAFRC chairman filed the memo requesting that the matter be posted before any other bench.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:21:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/memo-seeking-to-list-writ-petition-before-another-bench/article31595961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY