Meme fest lights up counting day chaos

Published - June 05, 2024 04:57 am IST

Serish Nanisetti
It was a meme fest on social media as the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections started trickling in on Tuesday moening. By afternoon, social media was awash with videos, comments and memes, most of them targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which appeared to have won a majority of seats but lost the battle of optics. The ‘Ab ki Baar 400 Paar’ slogan was the prime target of meme-makers as they revelled in the discomfort of stock brokers and traders. The day’s stock trade saw BSE lose -4,389.73. 

The defeat of BJP candidate from Faizabad where the Ram Temple has become the newest national landmark also became a subject matter for artists like Orijit Sen, who posted on Facebook:

Another one posted on X:

Some other posts had unprintable/ unpostable matter pulled from series like Apharaan-2 which circulated on closed groups like WhatsApp and Telegram with an occasional breakout into the large social media sphere.

But the people could not forget the initial goal of 400 seats that the BJP targeted to win.

If one social media user compared the victory of BJP to a pyrrhic victory with an explanation, another user posted an image that brought alive the reality of the victory.

“India’s election is full of meme doses. Absolutely loving everything going there,” wrote one user on X. Other users were not complaining as they shared and re-shared the events of the day, drawing from the quotes and events from one of the longest election campaigns in Indian history.

Get The Hindu News App on

