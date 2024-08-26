GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Members of BC forum begins indefinite fast demanding comprehensive caste census

Published - August 26, 2024 11:48 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Members owing allegiance to BC Azadi Youth Federation launched an indefinite fast in Karimnagar on Sunday (August 25, 2024) demanding a comprehensive caste census.

Activists led by the federation president J. Sanjay Kumar commenced the indefinite fast to mount pressure on the Congress government to implement its promise made in the ‘Kamareddy BC Declaration’ to conduct caste census and provide 42 per cent quota for BCs in the local body elections, according to a press release.

Earlier in the day, senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri visited the indefinite hunger strike camp and extended his support to the stir. He garlanded the portrait of late B.P. Mandal, chairman of the Second Backward Classes Commission, at the venue of the indefinite fast.

