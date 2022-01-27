MeitY with T-Hub disburses nearly ₹1 cr. grant to start-ups

13 start-ups receive ₹7.5 lakh grant each

Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub has selected 13 start-ups in the hardware and IoT space for a ₹7.5 lakh grant each to help accelerate development of their solutions.

The start-ups from across the country were selected for the grant under the Digital India’s Scale Up programme, T-Hub said in a release on Thursday.

The ₹7.5 lakh is a partial grant that has been disbursed to the selected start-ups, who demonstrated proof of concept and showcased a potential to scale up across the country. The rest of the grant, which was not specified, will be disbursed post the completion of the programme.

The selected start-ups are Bariflo Labs; Startoon Labs; Ayasta Technologies; BluArmor; Detect Technologies; Greenies; MLIT Solutions; Mobilytics; Nemocare Wellness; Rizel Automotive; SatSure Analytics; Swaayatt Robots; and RoadMetrics.

“T-Hub's collaboration with MeitY is targeted to support start-ups ready for the growth phase and make the best use of the grants. T-Hub enabled these 13 start-ups and mentored them to be ready for this growth leap,” CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

The Digital India’s Scale Up programme received 230 applications from early and growth stage start-ups, across the country, last year. In addition to the grant funding, the start-ups received access to mentorship through boot camps on business model development, Go-to-Market strategy, pitching process, and fundraising tips.

The mentorship and guidance helped the selected start-ups in acquiring more customers, receiving incentive opportunities from the State government, fundraising from investors, global expansions, and successful launch of new products, T-Hub said.