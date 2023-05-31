Meira Kumar to be chief guest at Telangana formation day celebrations of Congress

May 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who was instrumental in passing the Telangana bill in Lok Sabha, will be the chief guest at the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Telangana formation being conducted by the Telangana Congress on June 2.

Ms. Kumar, who is the daughter of late Dalit stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister, Babu Jagjivan Ram, was the Lok Sabha Speaker when the Telangana bill was introduced and passed amid chaos in 2014. The Congress party sees her as a symbol of democracy the way she ensured the passage of the bill when Parliament members of the Congress from the Seemandhra region were opposing it tooth and nail.

Realising the uproar and the unprecedented scenes of pepper spraying on Congress MPs and others from the Telangana area, she ordered the closure of doors to pass the bill. She will be felicitated by the Congress during the anniversary celebrations while recalling her role.