 Meinhardt Group issues clarification over allegations against it 

February 08, 2024 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Meinhardt Group, a Singapore-based engineering firm, issued a statement here on Wednesday denying allegations against it after it presented its models to the government on the Musi River Front project.

The firm, with a track record spanning over 50 years, has completed numerous iconic projects across various sectors worldwide, a statement from the company said.

It reiterated its commitment to excellence and clarified its role in the Creek Marina project in Pakistan. The firm emphasised that it acted solely as a sponsor and consultant for the project’s development and held no operational role in Creek Marina Private Ltd (CMPL) or its associated holding companies. Meinhardt dismissed the allegations as frivolous, attributing them to a commercial dispute among shareholders unrelated to the firm’s activities.

Furthermore, Meinhardt highlighted its significant partnerships with Singapore’s Public Utilities Board and governmental agencies, underscoring its contributions to global initiatives such as water training centres and smart city projects. The firm reaffirmed its dedication to delivering high-quality projects and reiterated that it and its staff were not represented in CMPL in any capacity. It said that an unfounded attack on Meinhardt’s reputation was clearly aimed at tarnishing its image and added it would strongly object to such baseless accusations.