MEIL Foundation donates ₹200 crore to Young India Skills University

The MEIL Foundation, the CSR arm of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL), has donated ₹200 crore towards building the Young India Skills University (YISU) in Hyderabad.

MEIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YISU in the city on Saturday, in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and University Vice Chancellor VLVSS Subbarao, marking its commitment to creating world-class facilities in the university.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Ministers Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and MP Anil Kumar Yadav, also attended the event.

MEIL Managing Director Krishna Reddy shared the company’s vision of supporting the youth through this ambitious project. Directors B. Srinivas Reddy, Ch. Subbaiah, P. Ravi Reddy, Doraiah Swami, N. Tirupathi Rao; and vice-president Ramana Rao were present.

MEIL will build key facilities like Academic Block, Administrative Block, Library and Computer Hub, Workshops and Laboratory block, housing for students, faculty and a 700-sSeater auditorium apart from conference rooms. The Chief Minister appreciated MEIL team for the generous support.

