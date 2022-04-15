MEIL employee mowed down by car; accused arrested

April 15, 2022 05:48 IST

An employee of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) was killed when a car hit him near Park Hyatt at Banjara Hills in the late hours of Wednesday.

According to inspector K. Nageswara Rao, the accident took place around 12.50 a.m. on Thursday when the victim, Kiran (25), was watering the plants on the road median. “He worked for MEIL that maintains the road and the median. The accused, Boda Janaiah (35), failed to notice the victim and hit him. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot,” Mr. Rao said.

The accused was taken into custody.