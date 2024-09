MEIL donates ₹5 crore to Telangana CMRF

Mega Krishna Reddy of the Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) donated ₹ 5 crores to the Telamngana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). The cheque was presented to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka; Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TPCC working president Jagga Reddy were present on the occasion.

The managements of CYIENT, Mythra Energy Group and Akshith Greentech and Lalitha Jewellers owner Kiran also donated ₹ 1 crore each. Film producer Dil Raju donated ₹25 lakhs.