Mega placement drive held for Army veterans, widows of personnel

The venture was coordinated with the help of Magic Bus Foundation and over 10 firms covering a large spectrum from the Industry participated

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 30, 2022 04:03 IST

A mega placement drive was organised at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan, Secunderabad, for veterans, widows, and dependants of armed forces personnel hailing from Telangana by the Army Welfare Placement Organisation under the aegis of HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area on Friday.

The venture was coordinated with the help of Magic Bus Foundation and over 10 firms covering a large spectrum from the Industry participated. Over 100 potential candidates were interviewed with over 60 of them being shortlisted. Officiating GOC, HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Brigadier K. Somashankar visited the venue and interacted with the candidates.

He also urged the participating firms to come forward and hire retired army personnel and conduct such events in other parts of the State since “they will not get a better set of trained, motivated and disciplined manpower under one umbrella”, said a press release.

